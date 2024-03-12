Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM, Financial), a company specializing in smart transportation solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. Jonathan Keyser has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 7,789 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. The insider transaction history for Verra Mobility Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 4 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, Verra Mobility Corp's shares were trading at $22.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.685 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 47.15, which is above both the industry median of 15.255 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, indicating that Verra Mobility Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $20.64. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Verra Mobility Corp is engaged in providing smart transportation solutions, focusing on devices and software that enable electronic tolling and traffic management. The company operates through government solutions and commercial services, offering a range of products and services for electronic toll collection, photo enforcement, and municipal and commercial parking. The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market position, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

