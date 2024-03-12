Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR), an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail distribution operations, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Kimberly Cook-Nelson, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief Nuclear Officer, sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Entergy Corp, with a total of 5 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Entergy Corp were trading at $100.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.714 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.20, which is below both the industry median of 14.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $100.35 and a GF Value of $106.16, Entergy Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider sell may not always be indicative of the company's future performance, a pattern of insider selling, as seen with Entergy Corp, can prompt further analysis and consideration.

