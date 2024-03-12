Justin Burgess, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX, Financial), has sold 20,526 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $12.78 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $262,332.

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B, is a hepatitis B vaccine that is approved for use in adults 18 years of age and older. Dynavax's clinical development programs are focused on vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer immunotherapy.

Over the past year, the insider, Justin Burgess, has sold a total of 28,587 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the valuation front, Dynavax Technologies Corp's shares were trading at $12.78 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.664 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.62, indicating that the shares are significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Dynavax Technologies Corp may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

