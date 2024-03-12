John Ruiz, CEO and 10% Owner of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW, Financial), has made a significant purchase of company shares, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 4, 2024, the insider acquired 438,596 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, a company specializing in the recovery of healthcare claims. MSP Recovery Inc operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on the recovery of improper payments for healthcare providers, Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans. The company leverages technology and legal expertise to identify and recover payments made by these entities in error. The transaction history of John Ruiz over the past year indicates a strong buying pattern, with a total of 905,886 shares purchased and no shares sold. This latest acquisition further solidifies the insider's investment in the company. The insider trend for MSP Recovery Inc reveals a disparity between insider buying and selling activities. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and 14 insider sells. This pattern of insider transactions can be visualized in the following trend image: On the valuation front, MSP Recovery Inc's shares were priced at $1.14 each on the day of the insider's recent purchase, resulting in a market capitalization of $16.876 million for the company. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial position of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing linked below: SEC Filing

