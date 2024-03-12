DXC Technology Co EVP & General Counsel Sells Company Shares

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC), a leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. EVP & General Counsel DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 36,204 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 111,204 shares of DXC Technology Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but two insider sells for the company. The shares were sold at a price of $21.81 each, valuing the transaction at a significant amount and affecting the insider's holdings in the company. Following this transaction, the market cap of DXC Technology Co stands at $3.79 billion. In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co's stock is currently trading below its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimate. The GF Value, which is $31.27, suggests that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.7, indicating that the stock could be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sale by DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity on their investment decisions.

