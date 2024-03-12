Michael Rippey, the CEO of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial), has sold 50,325 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.93 per share, which resulted in a total value of approximately $550,052.25.

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) is a company specializing in the production of coke, a key raw material for the steelmaking process. The company also provides coal logistics services through its handling and/or mixing operations. SunCoke Energy Inc operates both domestically and internationally, supporting global steel manufacturers with its cokemaking facilities and logistics services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,325 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 3 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) were trading at $10.93, giving the company a market cap of $902.273 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.07, which is above the industry median of 13.735 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, indicating that SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $9.12. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction follows the trend of insider selling activity at SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) over the past year. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations.

It is important for investors to consider the context of insider transactions when evaluating their potential impact on investment decisions. The sale by CEO Michael Rippey represents a single data point and should not be the sole factor in making an investment decision regarding SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.