Kevin Mullins, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST, Financial), has sold 115,136 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,201,367 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

LifeStance Health Group Inc is a healthcare company that specializes in providing virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults with a variety of mental health conditions. The company operates across the United States, aiming to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and improve access to high-quality care.

The insider transaction history at LifeStance Health Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 28 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc were trading at $8.02 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $2.942 billion.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at LifeStance Health Group Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filings and the company's stock performance on the Gurufocus website.

