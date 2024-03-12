On March 1, 2024, Brian Lane, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX), sold 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Comfort Systems USA Inc is a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical contracting services. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering a range of services including installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of HVAC systems.

According to the data, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 56,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $312.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.426 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Comfort Systems USA Inc stands at 35.58, which is above both the industry median of 15.255 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

With the current share price at $312.13 and the GuruFocus Value at $168.89, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.85. This indicates that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

