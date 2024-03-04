Half Year 2024 Avi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / NTS GMT

Simon Crutchley - AVI Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for those attending at the JSE here today, I see that, we forgot that it's Monday, which means that everybody is working at home, so welcome to all of those of you who are on -- I guess, the online version, this is our results for the six months ending December, and we have a pretty normal agenda, I will take you through some of the highlights. Justin will take you through the Group financial results, I'll give you some feedback on the performance. A little bit on prospects and then we'll get to questions.



I'm going to be fast, so that we've got more time for questions and hopefully there will be some. So we think it was a reasonable performance in a tough environment, certainly a very challenging operational environment with many issues affecting our businesses, load shedding, port efficiency issues, infrastructure issues affecting some of our municipalities. So from a supply chain point of view, very challenging operational environment. Of course, the direct costs of load shedding continue to show up in