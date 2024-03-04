Q4 2023 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Henkel Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Leslie Iltgen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Leslie Isabelle Iltgen - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning to everyone. A warm welcome to everyone joining Henkel's Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call today. I'm Leslie Iltgen, Head of Henkel's Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Carsten Knobel; and our CFO, Marco Swoboda. Carsten will begin with an overview of 2023 including key achievements and highlights and a first glance at the guidance for full year 2024. Marco will follow with a review of the full year 2023 financial results in more detail and also elaborate on the key assumptions around the 2024 guidance. As always, following the presentation, we will open up the lines and Carsten and Marco will be happy to take your questions.



Before handing over to Carsten, please let me remind you that this call will be recorded and a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations