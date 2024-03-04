Q4 2023 Sea Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening to all, and welcome to the Sea Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.



Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Ms. Min Ju Song to begin the conference. Please go ahead.



Min Ju Song - Sea Limited



Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Sea's 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. I am Min Ju Song from Sea's Chief Corporate Officer's office.



Before we continue, I would like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements which are [inherently] subject to risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons as stated in our press release.



Also, this call includes the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance our investors' understanding of the actual cash flows of our major businesses when used as a complement to our GAAP disclosures. For