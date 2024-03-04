Q4 2023 LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Bruce Williams - LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call - IR, ICR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Madore, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Wadhams, Senior Vice President, Retail and commercial sales.



Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations