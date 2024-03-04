Q4 2023 Global Ship Lease Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to the Global Ship Lease Q4 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease. You may begin your conference.



Ian Webber - Global Ship Lease, Inc. - CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Global Ship Lease fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. You can find the slides that accompany today's presentation on our website, at www.globalshiplease.com.



As usual, slides 2 and 3 of our presentation remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions and are, by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to many factors, including those