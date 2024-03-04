Q4 2023 Cara Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cara Therapeutics fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Matt Murphy, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matt Murphy - Cara Therapeutics Inc - Investor Relations and Business Development Manager



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. After market closed today, Cara issued a news release announcing the company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Copies of this news release can be found in the Investors section of our website at caratherapeutics.com.



Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Cara and our program based on management's current plans and expectations. These statements are being made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially due to various factors and Cara