Q4 2023 Paymentus Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Ventas earnings conference call. This call is being recorded and all participants are currently in a listen only mode. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following management's prepared remarks, if you'd like to queue for a question, you can do so by dialing star one on your telephone at this time. I will now turn the call over to David Hanover Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Hanover - Paymentus Holdings Inc - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to payment of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. Joining me today on the call to Sean Sharma, our Founder and CEO, and Sanjay Kalra, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll take questions. Our press release was issued after the close of market today and is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast.



The webcast replay of this call and the supplemental slides accompanying this presentation will be available on our Company's website under the Investor Relations link at ir dot