Aug 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT



* Radoslaw Zalozinski

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters

* Wlodzimierz Herezniak

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - President of Management Board & Acting VP of Management Board for Sales and CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the management Board of JSW, I would like to welcome you cordially to the results conference for Q2 and H1 2020.



I would briefly like to characterize the situation in terms of our core parameters. Our coal production in H1 was 6.669 million tons. This volume is lower than H1 2019 by 4.8%. Coke production is 1.554 million tons in comparison to H1 2019, the decline is 8.7%.



If we look at prices, we have the biggest decline. The average price of