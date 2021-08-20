Aug 20, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Stanislaw Prusek - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Acting President of Mgmt. Board, Acting CEO, Act COO, Act VP-Technical & Member of Supervisory Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you very cordially to the earnings conference of the JSW Group. At the beginning, I would like to introduce the current composition of the Management Board of JSW. My name is Stanislaw Prusek. And on the 9th of July of this year, the Supervisory Board seconded me or delegated me to be the temporary CEO of JSW. And at the same time, they've entrusted me with being the Vice President responsible for technical and organizational matters. And so on the 27th of August, my term will come to an end this term of secondment.



I would like to inform you that on the 30th of July of this year, the Supervisory Board appointed 3 new management board members, 2 of them are present at today's conference. On my left is Mr. Robert Ostrowski, who is the Vice President responsible for Economic Affairs. On my right side, is Mr. Sebastian Bartos, who is the Vice President responsible for sales. Next to Mr.