Q1 2022 Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Tomasz Cudny - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & Acting Vice-President of the Management Board for Development



Good afternoon. We'd like to welcome you to the conference, during which we're going to present the results. I'd like to welcome everybody. I'd like to cordially welcome you to the conference during which we're going to be able to show you the results that the JSW Group has generated in Q1 2022.



So we have very good results, robust results. Nevertheless, this presentation in terms of its timing overlaps with the tragedy we've experienced. This tragedy occurred in the PniÃ³wek mine as well as in the ZofiÃ³wka mine. So at PniÃ³wek, so we had a longwall, that's been operated for several months, and we had basically an explosion of methane. The rescue campaign was taking place in very difficult conditions, the rescue operation. And so basically, we weren't able to achieve the intended objectives. And so basically, we had to seal off the entire region.



A few days later, on the ZofiÃ³wka mine, we've had a shock tremor, high energy shock wave. And