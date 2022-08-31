Aug 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Edward Pazdziorko

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Technical & Operational Matters

* Robert Ostrowski

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters

* Sebastian Bartos

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Sales

* Tomasz Cudny

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board



Tomasz Cudny - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the results conference of the JSW Group. The Management Board is present. We have the production and manager, Edward Pazdziorko. We have Sebastian Bartos heading up sales. Then we have Robert Ostrowski, the CFO. And my name is Tomasz Cudny, and I'm