Aug 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Edward Pazdziorko
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Technical & Operational Matters
* Robert Ostrowski
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters
* Sebastian Bartos
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Sales
* Tomasz Cudny
Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board
=====================
Tomasz Cudny - Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board
Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the results conference of the JSW Group. The Management Board is present. We have the production and manager, Edward Pazdziorko. We have Sebastian Bartos heading up sales. Then we have Robert Ostrowski, the CFO. And my name is Tomasz Cudny, and I'm
Half Year 2022 Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...