May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

* Edward Pazdziorko

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Technical & Operational Matters

* Robert Ostrowski

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Financial Matters

* Sebastian Bartos

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Sales

* Tomasz Cudny

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - CEO, Deputy CEO of Development & President of the Management Board

* Wojciech Kaluza

Jastrzebska SpÃ³lka Weglowa S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board for Development



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome everybody to the results conference of the JSW Group in Q1 2023. The Management Board consisted of 6 persons. So