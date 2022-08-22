Full Year 2022 Step One Clothing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Greg Taylor - Step One Clothing Australia Pty. Ltd. - Founder & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Greg Taylor, CEO and founder of Step One, and joining me is our CFO Nigel Underwood. This morning, the group announced its financial results for the 2022 financial year. In May, we revised our EBITDA guidance to a range of $7 million to $8.5 million. I'm very pleased to report we have beaten the top end of that guidance with an EBITDA of $9 million. Turning to page two, please.



Today, I'm going to cover the following topics, which I'll discuss in detail, of course, over the presentation, and Nigel will cover off the financials. Turning to page three, please.



The highlights of the 2022 financial year are as follows. Revenue of $72.2 million, which is 17% above prior year and mid-range of our previous revision to guidance of $71 million to $74 million. Grace margin is 82%, and while it is down 0.6% due to cost pressures from inbound logistics to currency movements, we still remain a strong margin business.



Average order value was up 0.7% to $75.10, despite the increased frequency