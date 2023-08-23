Full Year 2023 Step One Clothing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Greg Taylor - Step One Clothing Limited - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm Greg Taylor, CEO and Founder of Step One. And with me today is our CFO, Nigel Underwood. We announced our financial results for the 2023 year this morning, and I'm here to go through the highlights of our record year.



I'm pleased to report an EBITDA of $12 million profit, up 33.1% on the prior year. Our record profit was achieved despite a 9.7% decline in sales revenue. We also announced a $0.05 per share fully franked dividend. This dividend demonstrates the Board's confidence in the company's future ability to generate cash in order to fund our operations and future growth aspirations. In this presentation, I will discuss the key drivers behind this strong financial performance.



