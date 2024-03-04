Mar 04, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Joseph John-Charles Thome - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Thank you very much. Thank you, everyone, for joining us here today at our 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Joe Thome, one of the senior biotech analyst here on the team at TD Cowen, and it's my pleasure to have with me the team from Jazz Pharmaceuticals. We have Chairman and CEO, Bruce Cozadd; the Executive Vice President and Global Head of R&D, Rob Iannone; the business unit head of the Sleep division, P.J. Honerkamp; and the business unit head of the HemOnc franchise, Abizer Gaslightwala.



So maybe Bruce, if you want to kick things off, it would be great to begin with just a brief overview of the company's recent progress and maybe some of your highlighted goals for 2024.



Bruce C. Cozadd - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Great. Well, thanks for the invitation to be here. We appreciate it. I just want to say the majority of our Executive Committee is female. So I don't know how we happen to end up with