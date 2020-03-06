Q4 2019 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Esso Thailand Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand the call over to Khun Jutarat, Investor Relations and Planning Manager. And I'll be standing by for the Q&A session. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Jutarat Wareechuensuk - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager



Good morning, and welcome to Esso Thailand's teleconference on our fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 financial and operating results. At Esso side, we have the following management representatives with us today: Khun Adisak Jangkamolkulchai, our new Chairman and Managing Director of Esso Thailand; Khun Suchart Phowatthanasathian, Director and Refinery Manager; Khun Manoch Munjitjuntra, Director and Retail Sales Manager; Khun Pachara Sungkhapan, Director and Controller; Khun Ratrimani Pasiphol, Director; Khun Taweesak Bunluesin, Director; Khun Vorraya Kosalathip, Treasurer.



The picture on the cover