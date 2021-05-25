Q1 2021 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jutarat Wareechuensuk - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager



Good morning -- sorry, good afternoon, everyone. Can you hear me well?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes. We can.



Jutarat Wareechuensuk - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Esso Thailand First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Jutarat Wareechuensuk, Esso Thailand Investor Relations and Planning Manager. We will start the presentation shortly. (Operator Instructions)



Now let's start the presentation. This is Esso Thailand conference on our first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. At Esso side we have the following management representatives with us today: Khun Adisak Jangkamolkulchai, Chairman and Managing Director; Khun Suchart Phowatthanasathian, Director and Refinery Manager; Khun Jesada