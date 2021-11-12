Q3 2021 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

For the participants today, on Esso side, we have the following management representative with us here in this call. Khun Adisak Jangkamolkulchai, Chairman and Managing Director; Khun Suchart Phowatthanasathian, Director and Refinery Manager; Khun Jesada Chanchengkij, Director and Retail Sales Manager; Khun Ratrimani Pasiphol, Director and Tax Manager; Khun Vorraya Kosalathip, Treasurer; Khun Suwat Srikanapongse, Controller and myself, Matana Sutatham, Investor Relations and Planning Manager.



Before we start, may I invite Chairman and Managing Director, Khun Adisak Jangkamolkulchai to give opening remarks to us.



Adisak Jangkamolkulchai - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-Executive Chairman&MD



Okay. (foreign language) And good afternoon. I think before we kind of go through the