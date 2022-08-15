Aug 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jirapun Paowarut
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Retail Sales Manager & Director
* Matana Sutatham
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - IR & Planning Manager
* Ratrimani Pasiphol
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Business Services Manager, Tax Manager, Designated CFO & Director
* Suchart Phowatthanasathian
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Refinery Manager & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Suwat Sinsadok
FSS International Investment Advisory Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research
=====================
Matana Sutatham - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Esso Thailand Second Quarter 2022 Financial and
Q2 2022 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...