Q2 2022 Esso Thailand PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Jirapun Paowarut

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Retail Sales Manager & Director

* Matana Sutatham

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - IR & Planning Manager

* Ratrimani Pasiphol

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Business Services Manager, Tax Manager, Designated CFO & Director

* Suchart Phowatthanasathian

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited - Refinery Manager & Executive Director



* Suwat Sinsadok

FSS International Investment Advisory Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



Matana Sutatham - Esso(Thailand)Public Company Limited-IR&Planning Manager



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Esso Thailand Second Quarter 2022 Financial and