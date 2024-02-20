Feb 20, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

Christian F. Wetherbee - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst



JB Hunt. From Hunt, We have Shelley Simpson, who's President of the company; Brad Hicks, President of Highway Services; and Brad Delco, who's SVP of Finance. So before we get started, I'm going to pass it over to Shelley. She's going to have a lot of opening remarks here, and then we'll get into some Q&A. Like I said last time, we want to make it interactive. So if anybody has questions as we go through, raise your hand, we'll get you a microphone. But Shelley, Brad and Brad, thanks so much for joining us. Really appreciate it.



Shelley Simpson - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. - President



Great. And thank you for having us, Chris. We're excited to be here. First one of this year, so this will good. So I just thought it would be good for us to go through a few slides just to level set on the organization, some of our key priorities and then maybe take you through a few incremental slides from that. If you think about organization, we've really foundationally set up our 4 key