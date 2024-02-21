Feb 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Brandon Robert Oglenski - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Analyst



All right. I think we're live. Good morning, everyone. I think this is our next session before lunch. But pleased to be hosting here J.B. Hunt. Shelley Simpson from the Company President; Brad Hicks, President of Highway Services, before dig in to [the second]; and Brad Delco, SVP of Finance. So appreciate you guys coming down here.



And before we turn it over to Shelley, just real quick, can we queue the audience response system, so you guys know the drill by now?



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity AnalystWe can get question #1 up for J.B. Hunt. Do you currently own the stock? Just pick up that [chart] looking thing, yes, overweight, 2 market weight, 3 underweight or 4 no. I will get you guys some clickers later.Question #2, to owners in the room. What is your general bias towards J.B. Hunt right now? Positive, negative or neutral? All right. Got some potential