Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(inaudible) company, Stifel Financial and Stifel Bank. So we're delighted to have everybody here. Just to give you some statistics, we have over 1,000 registered participants in the conference. In our 63-year history, we've never had over 1,000 registered attendees before a conference has begun. We've already organized 1,800 meetings over the course of 3 days. We have over 135 companies here with us today.



And then also, we have another tradition with this conference. We're getting closer to opening day, and as everybody knows, in New York City, when someone throws out the first pitch, it doesn't go well if it bounces before it gets to the catcher. We like a first pitch in New York that's a fastball right down the middle. So we think long and hard for who's throwing out the opening pitch at our conference.



David B. Foss - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



What a setup this is. This is a setup, right here.



Unidentified Analyst -



And we couldn't be more delighted to have