Feb 29, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



Welcome back to Evercore ISI's 8th Annual Payments and Fintech Innovators Forum. I'm David Togut. I lead the payments and fintech team here at Evercore ISI. Really delighted to welcome the management of Jack Henry to the fireside chat: Dave Foss, Board Chair, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Adelson, President and COO. Timing is very fortuitous since Greg will be succeeding Dave on July 1. Thanks so much. Really thrilled to have you both here with us.



David B. Foss - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you for having us.



Gregory R. Adelson - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. - President & COO



Happy to be here, Dave.



David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



I also want to thank Vance Sherard from the IR team who's joining us as well. So Dave, congratulations on 8 successful years as Jack Henry's CEO and Board