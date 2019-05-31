May 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping. Thank you very much for joining Jinhui Shipping 2019 Q1 results presentation. I trust that you all have had a look at the results announcement and all have a copy of the presentation in your hand. So I shall begin the presentation right away.



If we switch to the first page of the presentation, going through the financial highlights for the quarter, revenue for the quarter is USD 13 million. This number has decreased by 29% as compared to Q1 2018 due to a weak freight rate market. There are a number of factors that caused such weakness in the -- in this quarter, and the most important factors that has caused such weakness is the -- across the U.S.-China trade conflict, U.S. restrictions on -- sorry, Chinese restrictions on coal imports. There's also been disruption of the iron ore infrastructure in Brazil and in Australia, although this doesn't affect our class of vessels, mainly Supramax. But nevertheless, we believe that has some filtered effect on the overall