Aug 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good morning, everyone, in Europe, and good afternoon to those in Asia. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping.



Firstly, I would like to apologize to -- with regards to the hiccup on the information on the conference call. Our conference account somehow had a problem, but we have sorted that. Our sincere apology on that front.



I believe you would all have these results as well as the presentation. So I shall not hold up any longer. If you would [slip] to the presentation for the highlights Q2 2019. Revenue for the quarter is USD 14 million. We have recorded a net loss for the quarter of USD 1.1 million. The free cash flow to EBITDA is at USD 3.8 million. The basic loss per share is USD 0.01. And the gearing ratio as at June 30, 2019, is at 3%.



There's a drop in revenue mainly due to a weaker freight environment and a reduction in the number of owned vessels from 23 as at Q2 2018 to 19 as at Q2 2019. We did have a contract to acquire 2 secondhand Supramaxes at a total consideration of USD 12 million in the