Nov 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping speaking. Good morning to those in Europe and good afternoon to those in Asia.



Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Okay. Thank you. If we go through the presentation, just to go through the highlights for Q3 2019. Revenue for the quarter is USD 17 million. We have recorded a net loss for the quarter, USD 2 million. This is due to a mark-to-market loss on the financial portfolio. EBITDA of USD 2.9 million. So loss per share for Q3, USD 0.018. Gearing ratio as of 30th of September 2019 stands at 7%.



On the next slide is the financial