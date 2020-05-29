May 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Hello, everyone. Can everybody hear me? Okay. I can hear someone. It's okay. I believe you can all hear me. If you do not hear me, please let me know in the chat side -- on the chat.



Hello. I think it's time, so I shall begin. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping and Transportation. Welcome to 2020 Q1 results presentation. Sorry, there's another participant joining. This is the first time I'm using the Zoom meeting. I think it's very convenient that I can share the document real time. So I hope this is convenient for all. I shall fire away.



First of all, I would like to go to the highlights of the numbers first. Q1 2020 financial highlights, the revenue for the quarter recorded USD 9 million. We have recorded a net loss for the quarter of USD 18 million. Details we shall discuss later. The basic loss per share is USD 0.168. And the gearing ratio as at 31st of March 2020 stands at 23%.



The consolidated net loss mainly attribute to -- I believe, we are all in the same boat in terms of this. We have all