Aug 25, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



(technical difficulty)



51% -- sorry, 50% will be payable within the current year, 13% payable within 1 to 2 years and 37% between 2 to 5 years. The amount to be repaid within the next 12 months seems high, but do not worry, we will arrange this financing to stretch out the debt maturity in due course with our lenders.



In terms of the cargo volume analysis, the total cargo volume that we have transported in Q2 2020 -- as of Q2 2020 is 5.56 million tonnes. 60% are minerals, 23% coal, 11% cement and 6% steel products. Majority of our cargoes were loaded in Asia, excluding China, 82% of it, 11% from Australia, 4% from China and 3% from Africa. In terms of the ports that our cargoes are discharged, 83% were discharged in China and then 17% discharged in Asia, excluding China.



As of Q2 2020, the TCE, time charter equivalent of our own vessels, have declined, as you can imagine, for the post-Panamax fleet, $5,750, Supramax, $5,194, and average is $5,229, not exactly a very exciting number. For the entire of 2020 the post