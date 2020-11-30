Nov 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good morning, and good afternoon to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. This is Raymond Ching of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited speaking. Welcome to the Q3 2020 results presentation.



I believe you all have read the results, and I shall begin.



We're in a very, very challenging and strange 2020, I believe, for all of you. Despite that, I think we are all trying to survive in this very strange environment.



For us, Q3 2020 financial highlights, the revenue for the quarter records at USD 14