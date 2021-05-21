May 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Good afternoon, and good morning to those in Europe. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. Thank you for attending the Q1 2021 results presentation. I believe that you all have a quick look at the results as well also as have a copy of the presentation. If you don't, it's on the screen right now. So I shall begin.



To go through the highlights. For the Q1 2021, we have recorded a revenue for the quarter, USD 16 million. We are delighted to report a profit. Net profit for the quarter is at USD 5 million. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA is at USD 9 million. The basic earnings per share is at USD 0.048 per share. And the gearing ratio as at March 2021 is at 12%.



The consolidated net profit of USD 5 million for the current quarter is mainly due to an increase in 76% of chartering revenue due to the rebound of the market drive bulk freight rates as compared to the last corresponding quarter. Now of course, we can't