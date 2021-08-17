Aug 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good morning to all of you in Europe, and good afternoon to those in Asia. Can everybody hear me?



Unidentified Analyst -



Yes. We can.



Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Okay. In that case, I shall begin right away. Thank you very much for attending, everyone. I believe everybody should be positive when they see the results of Q2. So I'll fire away.



Sorry, there's someone still waiting to join. So I'll let them in first. To go through the highlights for Q2 2021: the revenue for the quarter is USD 32 million. Net profit for the quarter is USD 86 million. And of course, this is explained in our financial results. It includes the reversal of impairment loss on our own vessels of USD 65.5 million.



The earnings before interest, the EBITDA, i.e., is $90 million. The basic earnings per share is USD 0.783, and the interim dividend per share is USD 0.03. Sorry, there is still further people coming in. The consolidated net