This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping speaking. Welcome to Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited Q3 2021 Results Presentation.



Usual draw, we go through the quarter highlights -- for the quarter is at USD 40 million. Net profit for the quarter, USD 19 million. EBITDA for the quarter, USD 25 million, and basic earnings for the quarter is USD 0.177. The return on equity is back to positive at 3 point -- at 5.72%.



The consolidated net profit of $19 million for the current quarter is mainly due to an 183% increase in chartering revenue due to a very strong rebound of the market freight rates as compared to the last corresponding quarter.



We took delivery of 3 vessels in the year to date, and that brought, of course, additional higher income during the quarter. The average daily time charter equivalent rates increased