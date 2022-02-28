Feb 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good morning to those in Europe, and good evening to those in Asia. Thank you very much for attending Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited, the Q4 2021 and 2021 Annual Results Presentation. I believe, you can all hear me. If you cannot hear me, please raise your hand. Excellent, only one confirmation. And I shall begin. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. I believe you would have all seen the annual results. So I hope you guys are overall pleased.



Going through the 2021 highlights. For the final quarter, revenue for the quarter Q4 2021 is USD 43 million. Net profit for the quarter is USD 84 million, EBITDA at USD 91 million and for Q4, the basic earnings per share is USD 0.769. For the full year, the revenue for the year is $131 million. The net profit is $194 million, which included a reversal of impairment loss on owned vessels of $133.6 million. One can imagine as our -- the earnings ability of the assets rise, we have to revalue the assets upwards. The earnings before interest, tax,