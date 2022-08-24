Aug 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Okay. Good afternoon to those in Asia, and good morning to those in Europe or Americas. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. Thank you for going online to the Q2 2022 results presentation.



I'm sharing the presentation on screen, and I believe you would have all read the -- had a copy of the results announcement, so I shall begin.



I will jump straight into the financial highlights. We have recorded USD 51 million of revenue for the quarter and a net profit of USD 20 million for the quarter. Free cash flow at USD 30 million, and we're happy to report that basic earnings per share at USD 0.186. Gearing has captured a very, very low level at 1%. And we have announced an interim dividend of USD 0.03 per share.



For Q2 2022, our chartering revenue has increased 59% to USD 51 million. The market freight rates was very, very strong, and we also had a number of new vessels increased to our fleet compared to the previous quarter. The average time charter equivalent in Q2 2022 was