Nov 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Wei Man Ching - Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited - VP



Good morning to everyone, all those in Europe, Americas. Good afternoon to those in Asia. This is Raymond Ching from Jinhui Shipping. Welcome to Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Q3 '22 Results Presentation. I believe you all have read the announcement, and I have a copy of the presentation, so I shall begin.



First, I would like to go through the Q3 2022 financial highlights. For the third quarter, we recorded a revenue of USD 40 million. The net profit for the quarter USD 0.3 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at USD 12 million. Basic earnings per share, USD 0.003; and gearing ratio at 7%.



In Q3, the chartering revenue decreased 2% to $40 million. This is due to a weakening of the dry bulk market during the quarter. This is despite there's a -- the number of owned and chartered vessel has increased compared to the last quarter as in 2021.



The reported average TCE for Post-Panamax fleet and Supramax fleet are $20,607 per day and $19,408 per day, respectively. A net loss of $3.8