Next up, please help me welcome the J.M. Smucker Company back to the CAGNY stage. Before I start, join me in thanking Smucker's for their generous support of the conference. This year doing double duty by stacking the coffee bar all week long and also providing an awesome assortment of Hostess snacks. And of course, the incredible Uncrustables. Thank you, as always. Mark, I can see you're already taking down a Twinkie. I've taken out about 15 in the past 2 days. So you've got some catching up to do. It does taste like grub. I love that.



On to the intro, it's obviously been an eventful few years for Smucker, particularly the last year. The company has aggressively reshaped its portfolio, increasing its focus on coffee, dog snacks, cat food and snacking while simultaneously divesting lower-growth businesses, and obviously, most recently completing the acquisition of Hostess, a truly iconic suite of brands. Seriously ask yourself, what's better than coffee and a Twinkie? Not much.



Here with us today, we