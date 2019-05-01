Q1 2019 MaxLinear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the MaxLinear 2019 First Quarter Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Nugent, Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Nugent, you may begin.



Brian D. Nugent - MaxLinear, Inc. - Head-IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer.



After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our second quarter 2019 revenue, gross margin, operating expense, tax expense, tax rate and interest and other expense guidance as well as statements relating to trends, opportunities and uncertainties in various products and geographic