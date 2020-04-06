Apr 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the MaxLinear conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brian Nugent, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Brian D. Nugent - MaxLinear, Inc. - Head-IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's pending acquisition of Intel's Home Gateway Platform Division. A press release issued before the open of the market today and supplemental presentation slides detailing the transaction are available in the Investors section of our website at www.maxlinear.com.



Today's call will include remarks by Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer; and Dr. Kishore Seendripu, Chief Executive Officer of MaxLinear. We will open the floor for a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.



This conference call, the associated press release