May 12, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT
William Chapman Peterson - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon. My name is Bill Peterson. And we're pleased to have the MaxLinear's team here. We have Kishore Seendripu; and Steve Litchfield, the CEO and CFO, respectively. I've asked the team to spend a few minutes to provide a quick overview of the company, summarize the recent quarter results and also the recently announced acquisition of Intel's Home Gateway platform business. I will then move to the fireside chat with a number of questions, but we'll also bring in questions from the audience throughout the session. If you'd like to ask a question, please click on the Q&A button and type in your question. And with that, Kishore, Steve, welcome.
Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
All right. Thanks, Bill. Thanks for having us. Thanks, JPMorgan. We're excited to be here today. I'll give you a quick overview of our recent quarter as well as the announcement of the acquisition of Intel's Gateway business, and then we're happy to take
MaxLinear Inc at JPMorgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
