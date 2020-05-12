May 12, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

William Chapman Peterson - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Bill Peterson. And we're pleased to have the MaxLinear's team here. We have Kishore Seendripu; and Steve Litchfield, the CEO and CFO, respectively. I've asked the team to spend a few minutes to provide a quick overview of the company, summarize the recent quarter results and also the recently announced acquisition of Intel's Home Gateway platform business. I will then move to the fireside chat with a number of questions, but we'll also bring in questions from the audience throughout the session. If you'd like to ask a question, please click on the Q&A button and type in your question. And with that, Kishore, Steve, welcome.



Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



All right. Thanks, Bill. Thanks for having us. Thanks, JPMorgan. We're excited to be here today. I'll give you a quick overview of our recent quarter as well as the announcement of the acquisition of Intel's Gateway business, and then we're happy to take