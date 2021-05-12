Maxlinear Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of MaxLinear, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Dr. Seendripu, Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear, Inc. Dr. Seendripu, the floor is yours.



Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Kishore Seendripu, CEO and Chairman of MaxLinear's Board of Directors. It's a pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of MaxLinear.



Before proceeding further, I would like to introduce the company's Board of Directors who are present virtually at this meeting. We have Mr. Tom Pardun, who's our Lead Director; Mr. Greg Dougherty; Mrs. Carolyn Beaver; Dr. Ted Tewksbury; Mr. Albert Moyer; Mr. Daniel Artusi; and Mr. Don Schrock.



Along with our Board of Directors, we also have in attendance, our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Steve Litchfield; our Chief Accounting Officer, Connie