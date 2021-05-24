May 24, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, and welcome to our 49th Annual TMC Conference. My name is Bill Peterson. I work on the semiconductor equipment research team. We're pleased to have MaxLinear's CEO, Kishore Seendripu; and CFO and Chief Strategy Officer, Steven Litchfield. I've asked the team to spend a few minutes providing a quick overview of the company. I will then move to the fireside chat with a number of questions. In addition, please feel free to submit questions using the blue Ask a Question button under the video player, and I'll do my best to incorporate them into the session.



Welcome, guys. Glad to have you here, and look forward to the talk. So over to you, Kishore.



Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Bill. It's a pleasure to be in this virtual conference from JPMorgan.



MaxLinear, now, we're in a pretty -- it is our 10th year as a company, post- our IPO. We specialize in making highly integrated radio frequency