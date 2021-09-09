Sep 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everybody. Sorry for a little technology issues in the background here. But we are on with Steve Litchfield, the Chief Corporate Strategy Officer and CFO of MaxLinear. Steve, thank you for your patience in making that technology work for the audience. It was definitely on the DB's side, not Steve's side.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MDSo I guess, a high-level question for you, in general, Steve, and that is the business that you acquired from Intel, I think, literally couldn't have been better-timed as far as what's happened and work-from-home and everybody increasing their broadband. So talk a little bit about where you are in that integration process? How sustainable -- and how sustainable do you believe the demand is in that segment, because it's been growing very, very nicely ever since you bought it.- MaxLinear, Inc. - CFO & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer